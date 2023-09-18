Luther J. Dorr, 81, Princeton

September 14, 1942 - September 15, 2023

Luther J. Dorr, age 81, of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 15, 2023, at M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in rural Princeton. Pastor Timothy Zenda will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a time of sharing at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Princeton.

Luther John was born to Stuart Arthur Dorr and Jeanette Eleanor (Reierson) Dorr on September 14, 1942, in Tracy, MN, as the oldest of seven children and brother to six sisters. His family moved to rural Princeton when he was 13 years old. Luther attended Bethany Lutheran High School in Mankato, MN, and graduated in 1960. He then attended Bethany Lutheran Junior College where he played basketball and baseball in 1961. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1965. Luther was the news editor for the Princeton Eagle and Union-Eagle from 1974 to 2007 and sportswriter for the Princeton Union, Eagle and Union-Eagle for 55 years since 1968. Luther was an East Central Minnesota Editorial Board member for 25 years. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 216 of Princeton for 58 years and served as commander for two terms in the 90s. Luther played amateur baseball for 47 years, starting at age 13, for Santiago and Princeton. Luther was inducted into the Princeton Activities Hall of Fame in 2009, Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022 and Minnesota American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Luther’s love of watching, reporting and playing sports in this community was his life. This love created so many connections beyond Princeton.

Luther dearly loved his kids and grandchildren and faithfully attended all their activities. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in rural Princeton. He will be missed as a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and Princeton community member.

Luther is survived by his children, Brian (Kelly) Dorr of Princeton and Tanya (Stosh) Wyluda of Princeton; grandchildren, Brianna, Cade, Kelsey, Lily, and Violet; siblings, Sonja Dorr Binder of Bloomington, IN, Carla (Peter) Bremner of Washburn, WI, Becky (Rick) Stueland of Anoka, MN, Susan (Phil) Lepak of Hartland, MN, Mary (Don) McAlpine of Rochester, MN, and Carmen (Dennis Gilmore) Dorr of Long Beach, CA; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart and Jeanette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Luther’s family who will make donations in his honor.