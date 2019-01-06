Lurdes Fatima Fischer, 54, Princeton

September 13, 1964 - January 5, 2019

Lurdes Fatima Fischer, age 54 of Princeton, died on Saturday, January 5, 2019. She was formerly from California and originally from Madeira Island, Portugal. Lurdes will be deeply missed by her husband, Mark Fischer; daughter, Liz Pita-Flanders; mother-in-law, Janet Bockoven; and her "other daughters" Erin, Kira, and Jennifer. She is also survived by many other family and friends.

A Celebration of Lurdes' Life will be held from 3-6PM on Saturday, January 12 at the Moonshine Bar and Grill. Please come and share memories of Lurdes with her family.