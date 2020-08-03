Luella P. Schmidt, 91, Paynesville

August 11, 1928 - July 31, 2020

Private graveside services were held at the Paynesville Cemetery in Paynesville for Luella P. Schmidt, age 91, of Paynesville. Luella passed away July 31, 2020 at the Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Pastor Bob Kandels officiated.

Luella was born August 11, 1928 in Union Grove Township, Meeker County, MN to Peter and Lola (Spaulding) Anderson. She married Verlyn J. Schmidt on March 28, 1953 at the Paynesville Methodist Church. They farmed in the Eden Lake Township and retired to Paynesville in 1982. She worked as a cook at the Good Samaritan and Hilltop Restaurant in Paynesville. She was a member of Mary’s Circle at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville and over a 50-year member of the American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary in Eden Valley.

Luella is survived by her children Debra Schmidt of Paynesville, Mary (John) Raskie of Litchfield and Peter of Litchfield, grandchildren Melissa (Corey) Baron, Michael Raskie and Zachary (Kassidee) Schmidt, great grandchildren Austin, Faith and Hope Baron, great great grandchildren Lilly and Damon Baron, siblings Beverly (Jerry) Haagenson, Peter Anderson and Sharon (Willis) Greeley.

Preceding Luella in death were her parents, husband Verlyn (2016), and sisters Faye Schultz and Ruby Emerson.