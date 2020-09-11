Lucinda “Cindy” J. Likness, 66.Ramsey

May 25, 1954 - September 9, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Lucinda “Cindy” J. Likness, 66 of Ramsey who passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery in Becker. The family will be planning an additional celebration of life at later date.

Lucinda was born on May 25, 1954 in Princeton to Marvin and Lorraine (Kolbinger) Jensen. She married Kevin Likness on July 23, 1983 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Becker. Cindy lived in the Becker and Anoka county area for all of her life. She worked in accounting and payroll for Main Motors for 25 years. Cindy also worked for ECM Publishing. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker. Cindy enjoyed playing cribbage, needle point, jigsaw puzzles, reading and traveling, especially to New York with two nieces. She grew up on a farm, which taught her to work hard, stay determined and that family was so important. Cindy had a great sense of humor, was loving, caring and selfless. Cindy battled with several health issues for 44 years. She was courageous and inspired all who knew her. Cindy truly felt that every day was a gift. Her smile and quick wit will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her loving husband Kevin of Ramsey; brother, Norman (Debbie) Jensen of Becker; sister, Sandy (Ron) Coltman of Minneapolis; mother in law, Dorothy Likness of Fargo, ND; sisters in law, Vicki (Sam) Sedden of Loveland, CO and Lori (Denny) Iskierka of Maple Grove; brother in law, Lon (Nancy) Likness of Texas; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Linda Jensen.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.