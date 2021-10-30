Lucille Sophie Magnan, 98, Pierz

June 20, 1923 - October 24, 2021

Lucille Sophie Magnan, 98 year old resident of Pierz died Sunday, October 24, at the Pierz Villa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 28 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie with Father Mark Botzet officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery with a visitation held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the following: The Pierz Villa Bingo Fund: 119 Faust Street Pierz, MN 56364 and Horizon Health Hospice: 26814 T-606 Pierz, MN 56364.

Lucille Leeb was born on June 20, 1923, in Lastrup, Minnesota, to the late Peter and Helena (Tretter) Leeb. She married Cyril "Bud" Magnan, and was a homemaker all her life raising the couples' three children, Carol (Magnan) Graves, James and Ernest. She loved to dance especially to a good polka. She also enjoyed sewing, polka masses and spending time with family. She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church Belle Prairie, St. Annes Christian Mothers and the Little Falls American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Graves of Grapevine, TX; a son, Ernest Magnan of Merkel, TX; six grandsons, one granddaughter, five great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters, and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Helena Leeb; husband, Cyril Magnan; son, James Magnan; all nine siblings and two grandsons.