Lucille Richner, 80, Little Falls

May 26, 1944 - February 28, 2025

Lucille Richner, 80 year old resident of Little Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls on Friday, February 28, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Lucille Frances Janey was born on May 26, 1944 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls to Edmund and Rose (Czech) Janey. She attended Beauty School, then worked for Stem Tech- Division of Johnson and Johnson as a Quality Inspector and then worked as a store manager at GNC before retiring. Lucille was united in marriage to Kenneth “Kenny” Hudson on February 17 in Las Vegas. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, reading, motorcycle trips to Sturgis for 27 years, camping, and she never missed the Little Falls Craft Fair. Lucille also enjoyed watching old westerns, I love Lucy, and Everybody Loves Raymond, and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings. Most importantly, Lucille loved being with her family and spending time with them at the lake.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Kenny of Little Falls; daughters, who were the joy of her life, Laura (Reed) Olson of Little Falls, Denise (Randy) Heltemes of Wahkon, and Anne (Wayne) Seymour of Buckman; sisters, Rose (Mike) Zytkovicz of Eagan and Margaret (Vern) Sowada of Bloomington; sisters in law, Pat Janey of Brooklyn Park and Betty Janey of Roseville; and brother in law, Bob Burger of Two Harbors; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond Janey, and Florian Janey; and sister, Delores Burger.