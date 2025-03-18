Lucille Helen Berdahl, 84, St. Cloud

August 25, 1940 – March 13, 2025

Lucille “Lucy” Helen Berdahl, age 84, St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice, surrounded by her daughters.

A service will be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch at 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church at 1405 South 9th, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. The burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Park River, North Dakota.

Lucille was born on August 25, 1940 in Minot, North Dakota. She was known for her love to dance, and her love of sports, like basketball, baseball, tennis, bowling, and golf, and a good game of Bridge. She will always be remembered as a courageous woman.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Margie Cota, Julie (Steve) Studler, and Nancy Berdahl; grandchildren, Caleb Cota, and Alexis Studler; siblings, Duane (Judy) Korynta, Keith Korynta, Adrienne Moe, Julenne (Keith) Anderson, and Madonna (Wilbur) Sperling.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Isabel Korynta; brother, Michael Korynta; sisters, Rosanne (Art) Johnson, and Karen (Burt) Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice at 5537 Galaxy Rd, St. Augusta, MN 56301.