Lucille Catherine Salaski Daniel, 89, Sartell

February 28, 1930 - May 23, 2019

Funeral services will be at 12 noon on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN for Lucille Catherine Salaski Daniel, age 89 of Sartell, who died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Country Manor in Sartell, MN. Reverend Timothy Baltes will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the services on Thursday, all at the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be on Wednesday Evening at 7:30 P.M.

Connie was born on February 28, 1930 in Chokio, MN, the daughter of John and Lenora (Landers) Conroy. She attended a one room school house near her home and later attended and graduated from Chokio-Alberta High School graduating in 1947. She then attended and graduated from St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing graduating as a Registered Nurse.

On September 2, 1950, she was united in marriage to Carl F. Salaski at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. They resided most of their married life in St. Cloud where they raised their family. She also worked for many years as an RN at the St. Cloud Hospital retiring in the late 1980’s. After Mr. Salaski died on December 25, 1999, she continued to live in St. Cloud, until she married Richard F. Daniel on September 17, 2004 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They made their home in Sartell. She continued to live there after Mr. Daniel died on December 5, 2007. She has most recently been a resident of Country Manor in Sartell.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, V.F.W. Post # 428 Auxiliary of St. Cloud, and the St. Cloud Hospital Nurses Alumni Association.

In addition to her two husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by three infant children, James, Thomas, and Daniel, three sisters, Rosemary Sutter, Patricia Engelke, and Agnes Kanthak, and one brother Leo Conroy.

She is survived by, six children, Mike (Mary Corrigan) Salaski of Sauk Rapids, MN, Toni Murphy-Salaski of St. Cloud, MN, Terri (Alan) Laudenbach of Sartell, MN, Patrick (Ann) Salaski of Woodbury, MN, Dan (Rhonda) Salaski of Sartell, MN and Joseph (Jeanne) Salaski of Sartell, MN, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren, two sisters, Lenore (Darrell) McIntosh of St. Louis Park, MN, and Carol Fry of Loveland, CO, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.