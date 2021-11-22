LuAnn Schaefer, 76, St. Martin

August 17, 1945 - November 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for LuAnn Schaefer, age 76, who passed away at Cherrywood in Richmond surrounded by family, on Wednesday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 8:30 a.m.– 10:00 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home.

LuAnn was born on August 17, 1945, in New Munich, MN to Alois and Elizabeth (Rademacher) Wensmann. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1963. After high school, LuAnn worked at Worms Lumber, New Munich until she married Roman Schaefer on July 9, 1966, in Immaculate Conception Church, New Munich. She was a good cook and homemaker on the family farm where they raised their four children. In 1997 they moved to Rice Lake where they resided for 20 years and recently moved to St. Martin. LuAnn worked for Stang Precision in Paynesville for several years until she retired. LuAnn loved traveling, snowmobiling, bowling, pontoon rides, spending time with her family and going to her grandchildren’s sporting events. LuAnn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The aroma of her homemade bread, pies, homemade soup noodles and wonderful meals will be remembered by her family.

LuAnn is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Roman; children, Keith (Pat), Michelle (Dale) Schoenberg, Stacy (Jesse) Kampsen; grandchildren, Megan (Tate) Hill, Kayla (Trent Gertken), Sara, and Abby Schaefer, Taylor and Ellie Schoenberg, Brady and Brooke Kampsen; great-grandchildren, Julia and Harlen Hill; siblings, Larry, Kathy Spanier, Irene Cornelius, Ron (Audrey), Mike (Ruthie), Marilyn Juen, Sue (Kevin) Shay.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Darrin (2013); brothers-in-law, Denis Spanier, Kevin Cornelius, Bill Juen, Bill Kaschmitter, Smiley Lieser, Willie Salzl, Jim Heidgerken; and sister-in-law, Mary Wensmann.

A special thank you to Cherrywood of Richmond and St. Croix Hospice, especially Liz and Greg for their loving and compassionate care for LuAnn.