Lowell R. Yahnke, 79, Princeton

September 12, 1942 - December 21, 2021

Lowell Yahnke, age 79 of Princeton, MN, passed away due to injuries received in an automobile accident on December 21, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at Freshwaters United Methodist Church, information to follow.

Lowell Russell Yahnke was born to Ervin and Esther (Mensing) Yahnke on September 12, 1942, in Blue Earth. He left high school to serve his country honorably in the United States Army. He was married to the love of his life, Charlotte Joyce Goetze, on January 23, 1965, in Jordan, and together they raised their three children. Lowell worked as an independent truck driver for many years before also driving truck for Westling Manufacturing prior to retirement. In retirement, he also enjoyed driving for Princeton Auto Center.

Lowell enjoyed traveling with Charlotte, whether that be staying at the lake house or bringing the motor home to Arizona. They also enjoyed riding motorcycle trikes together and going to a lot of trike gatherings. Lowell took great pride in his lawn and always liked fishing for compliments about it. Above all else, he was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. His caring nature and great hugs will be dearly missed.

Lowell is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children, Ron (Tina Belden) Yahnke, Rae Ann (Floyd) Bohlman, and Robin Claassen; grandchildren, Nathan, Christopher, Callie, Miranda, Megan, Brady, Grace, and Allison; honorary grandchildren, Alex and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cody, Cooper, Everly, Isla, and one on the way; siblings, Alan (Dianne) Yahnke, and Linda Schumann; and special friend and honorary son, Gary (Laura) Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald (Nancy) Yahnke; son-in-law, Roger Claassen; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Yahnke.