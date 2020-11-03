Love Goats? Register For Thursday’s Goat Webinar Workshop

5 REASONS TO OWN A GOAT

Have you ever thought about owning a goat? Have you wondered; what are the benefits? Are they hard to care for? How long do they live? Can I have one where I live?

REASON NUMBER 1: MILK

Milk. If you like milk, you might love goat milk. It tastes a little different than cows milk, but is just as delicious once you get used to it, and many people that are allergic to cow's milk, can still have goats milk. Of course you need to learn about how to care for a milk goat, but you can do it.

REASON NUMBER 2: CHEESE

Probably more than milk, is goat cheese! A cheese lovers paradise, am I right?

REASON NUMBER 3: LOTIONS AND SOAPS

Many people I know make gentle face soaps and lotions from goats milk. I don't know how to do it, but it might be right up your alley.

REASON NUMBER 4: WOOL FIBER

Yes! Wool Fiber! I've got plenty of friends that can make scarves, mittens and more.

REASON NUMBER 5: COMPANIONSHIP AND SECURITY

I never realized that Goats are actually very smart and affectionate animals. They make noise anytime they see anything in the yard, and can be a great pet. You'll have to check your city ordinance if you're thinking about owning a goat, and they are herd animals so if you're going to have one, you should have at least two!

GOAT WORKSHOP HAPPENING THURSDAY

The University of Minnesota Extension Todd County is having their 2020 Todd County Workshop through a Webinar, on Thursday, November 5th beginning at noon. The workshop is intended for both dairy and meat goat producers.

Topics will include:

Is Body Condition Loss Post-Kidding A Given? Dr. Joe Armstrong, DVM, U of M Extension

Be Bold & Excite Your Palate with Goat - Dr. Travis Hoffman, U of M NDSU Extension

Animal Mortality & Proper Carcass Disposal - Troy Salzer, U of M Extension

Producer Spotlight: Buntjer's RMR Livestock - Mark Buntjer, Long Prairie MN

GET REGISTERED BY NOVEMBER 4TH

Registration is required for this webinar. You must be registered by November 4th at 4 pm. The Zoom link will be emailed to those people after registration closes. If you are unable to attend the live session, you can still receive a recording via email.

Get registered by clicking on the link below:

z.umn.edu/2020ToddGoat

FOR MORE INFORMATION

If you have more questions contact Brenda at nels4220@umn.edu.