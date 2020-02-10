Lorraine R. Spoden, 80, Clearwater

July 31, 1939 - February 6, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Lorraine R. Spoden, age 80, of Clearwater, who passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home. Reverend Matthew Crane will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday all at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta. Parish prayers will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center.

Lorraine was born on July 31, 1939 to Al and Edna (Gohmann) Paul on the family farm in Benton County, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1957. Lorraine was united in marriage to Bob A. Spoden on August 6, 1960 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together, they made their home on their farm in Fairhaven Township where Lorraine was a homemaker, proudly raising their eleven children. Lorraine also owned and operated her own small greenhouse on the farm where she sold bedding plants. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, the Christian Women and the Fairhaven Homemakers Club.

Lorraine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved to spend time with her family. She will be remembered for being an incredible woman who used her strong will and good sense of humor to raise her family. She enjoyed doing crafts, gardening, reading and baking Christmas cookies with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 59 years and six months, Bob; children, John (Sandy) of Kimball, Joe (Rich) of Eau Claire, Mike (Lisa) of Annandale, Kathy (Scott) Monson of St. Stephen, Tom (Julie) of Holdingford, Pete (Jill) of St. Augusta, Patt (Brian) Hickmann of Rochester, Dave (Sandy) of Watkins, Gerry (Shelly) of Kimball, Tony of Clearwater, and Ron (Marie) of West Union; 25 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; siblings, George (Karen), Joanie Bechtold, Jim (Pat), Donna (Dave) Benoit and Dan (Dawn); and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Albert; and brother-in-law, Ben Bechtold.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Lorraine.

In lieu of flowers, plants are preferred.