Lorraine M. Gadway, 99, Sartell

September 15, 1920 - March 28, 2020

Graveside Services will be at a later date at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Staples for Lorraine M. Gadway, age 99, who passed away Saturday at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell.

Lorraine was born September 15, 1920 in Staples to Raymond & Cora (Estabrook) Gadway. She taught school for four years at District 29 Wadena County, Menahga before serving our country in the U.S Navy during WW II. Lorraine lived in the San Diego, CA area most of her life and moved to Sartell in June of 2015. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in San Diego, CA. Lorraine enjoyed golfing, traveling, and volunteering at church.

Lorraine is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bea Dana, Clarice Warner and Dorothy Keely; and brothers, Charles, Norman and Raymond.