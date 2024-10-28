Lorraine Gohman, 95, St. Cloud

July 15, 1929 - October 25, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lorraine Gohman, age 95 of St. Cloud who passed away at Benet Place on Friday, October 25, 2024, with family by her side. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lorraine was born on June 15, 1929, to Ben Schreifels and Hildegard (Reiter) Schreifels. She met and fell in love with Eugene Gohman and they were married on April 29, 1947. They had almost 63 years together and had 16 children (three sets of twins). When the last one was in school all day she decided to go to work cooking at the Waite Park nursing home. After 12 years she retired, but she soon got tired sitting at home all day and found a part-time job at 3rd Street Cleaners. Her boss let her work summer months so Mom and Dad could spend winter in Arizona. She was a charter member of the Waite Park American Legion Aux. since 1949. Lorraine volunteered at Benet Place, she loved to travel, go to the casino, play cards, and spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Hilda Johnson (Harvey) of St. Cloud, Linda Staneart of St. Cloud, Diane Stanger of St. Cloud, Karen Jordahl of St. Cloud, Debborah Berg of Rice, James of Tamps, FL, Judith Thoele (Randolph Lee) of Sartell, Jeff of St. Cloud, Lora (Marco) Gohman of St. Cloud, Michael of St. Cloud, Brian (Kathy) of St. Joseph, Scott of Rice; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; daughter in law-Annette Gohman; and sister-in-law, Carol Schreifels of St. Cloud.

She was proceeded in death her husband, Eugene in 2010; children, Lori Jean, La Renia, Eugene Jr, and Kevin; grandchildren, Lee Ann Johnson, Jadi Stanger, Andrew Bahner brother Sylvester Schreifels and sister, Rita Seelen and Elmer Schreifels.

A special thank you to the CentraCare Hospice Nurses for all the care given to Lorraine.