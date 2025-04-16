Lorraine E. Imholte, 99, Sartell

April 25, 1925 - April 15, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Lorraine E. Imholte age 99, of Sartell, will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Lorraine passed away peacefully April 15, 2025 at Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be at the Gathering Space at the church after 10 a.m. on Thursday. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls on Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lorraine was born April 25, 1925 in Swanville Township, Morrison County, MN to John, Jr. and Marian (Wisniewski) Maciej. She graduated from Little Falls Public High School in 1942. She married Gerald Radziej on July 15, 1950 in Minneapolis. He passed away January 10, 1993. She married John Imholte from Clear Lake on November 13, 2004. She was employed by companies in Minneapolis and St. Cloud in office positions, working last for Larson Boats in Little Falls for 9 years and retiring in 1990. She also owned and operated The Sidewalks Bar in West Union from 1964-1975. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Heartland Polka Swingers and for many years the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 428.

Lorraine loved dancing and “old time” music, especially the concertina bands. She also enjoyed casinos trips, playing cards and games, with her family and friends, especially her numerous nieces and nephews.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her loving husbands Gerald Radziej and John Imholte (July 25, 2010), parents, brothers Joseph, Louis and Edward, and sisters Helen Paquin, Blanche Kallis and Esther Yasger.

She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law.

Memorials are preferred to the Country Manor Foundation or the Poor Clares Monastery.