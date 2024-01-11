Lorraine Doroff, 105, Upsala, formerly of Long Prairie

December 5, 1918 - January 8, 2024

Lorraine Doroff, 105 year old resident of Upsala, formerly of Long Prairie passed away at Upsala Senior Living. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 17 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mount Carmel in Long Prairie. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 16 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. And from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church.

Lorraine Doroff (105) was born in a log cabin on December 5, 1918 in Iona Township west of Long Prairie. Her parents were Eva (Arnold) and August Bruder. Lorraine joined the Women's Army during World War II. She served as a driver for the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. When the war ended, she went to St. Cloud State to get her degree in Elementary Education. She taught in Swanville, Little Falls and Elk River districts. While teaching in Little Falls she married Sylvester Doroff on June 23, 1959. They had a daughter, Maryrose. After retirement they moved from the cities to Long Prairie. In her spare time Lorraine enjoyed playing her piano, golfing, gardening, traveling and polka dancing with Syl. She was blessed with two fun loving grandsons and loved spending time with them.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughter Maryrose Capko (Jerry), a grandson Jared Capko (Renee) and her great-grandson Jaxtin Jerome, known as JJ. Many family and friends, especially Ruth Rahn.

Lorraine will be met in Heaven by her husband, Sylvester Doroff and grandson, Jack Capko and her brother, Gerald Bruder along with many family and friends.