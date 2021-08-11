January 18, 1928 - August 10, 2021

Lorena Kleinschmidt, age 93, passed away on August 10, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home in Rochester.

Lorena was born on January 18, 1928 to Roy and Lena (Decker) Wolfgram in Bertha, MN where she attended country school. She married Rueben Kleinschmidt on September 30, 1948. The couple farmed near Bertha. They raised four children, David, Jean, John and Lori. Sadly, Rueben passed away in 1983. Lorena left the farm in 1985. For a while she lived in Long Prairie then in Wadena before moving to Rochester where she lived for the past twenty-one years.

Lorena showed great strength and determination throughout her life. She worked hard on the farm and was always willing to make big meals for her family and others. She was very caring and would go the extra mile for others. She loved to crochet and creatively made dolls, hats, mittens, doilies, and afghans. She also loved spending time outdoors in her flower garden watching her fountains and bird houses. She had a passion for the challenge of a good crossword puzzle and completed them masterfully. Lorena also liked listening to music with a special interest in Irish music and Dolly Parton. More than anything though, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when she was sharing stories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survived by her children, David Kleinschmidt of Hoffman, Jean (Daniel) Wendorf of Rochester, John (Julie) Kleinschmidt of Philadelphia, TN and Lori (James) Kern of Wadena; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lena; Husband Rueben; her brother Edward Wolfgram and her grandson Michael Kern.