December 25, 1960 – November 20, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home

Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN for Loren Victor Krueger, age 64. He died at his home in St. Cloud, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with his family at his side. Pastor Tim Lindhorst will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 25. 2025, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church.

An open house gathering for family and friends will be from 9:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. (lunch will be served) on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at the rural address of 3509 – 94th Avenue S.E., Jamestown, ND (The Schlosser Farm). The Burial of the Urn will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Jamestown, ND at 1:00 P.M. that day.

Loren was born on December 25, 1960, in Jamestown, ND, the son of Victor and Bernice (Dallman) Krueger. He grew-up in Jamestown, ND, and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1979. Then he attended North Dakota State School of Science, studying Architectural Drafting. On October 3,1981, he was united in marriage to Teresa Odness at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamestown, ND.

Loren and Teresa were blessed with their daughter Kelsey. Loren’s greatest joy was watching Kelsey grow into a wonderful young adult, get married to Ryan and seeing their children. While she was growing up, they loved to spend time reading. He was proud of all her accomplishments, especially her fundraising efforts for the Multiple Sclerosis.

He worked at North Central Consultant in Williston, ND before going to NDSU and graduating with a B.S. in Construction Management. In 1986, he went to work for Cold Spring Granite Company until he retired in 2017, living in St. Cloud with his family that entire time.

He was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Before he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, he spent countless hours working on the building and grounds of the church. Through the years his family and friends loved to have Loren be involved in their construction projects. They trusted him because he was a hard worker and very meticulous.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; one brother, Wally and his wife Denise Krueger; brother-in-law, Steven John Huebner; and nephew, Nicholas David Idso

He is survived by; his wife, Teresa; one daughter, Kelsey (Ryan) Bryngelson; two grandchildren, Mia HaNi and Levi Paul Bryngelson; one sister, Deb (Ken) Hoerth; four sisters-in-law, Patty (Lee) Todnem, Jo Huebner, Mikki (Paul) Schlosser, and Kelly (David) Idso; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.