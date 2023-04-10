Lora Lee Adelman, 87, Sauk Rapids

January 18, 1936 - April 8, 2023

Lora Lee Adelman, 87, died Saturday, April 8, 2023 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Minden Township on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00am. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and Rev. Daniel Walz will concelebrate. Burial will be in the St. Patrick Parish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lora Lee was born January 18, 1936 in Bemidji, MN to George and Mona (McFarland) Morain. Her family moved to St. Cloud and she graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School. She married Kevin Adelman on September 1, 1958. A few years later, they moved to rural Benton County and made their home there for the remainder of their days. Lee enjoyed living in the country and working in her extensive gardens. She enjoyed planning and hosting gatherings for family and friends. She had a gift for making others feel welcome. Lee was employed at Guaranty State Bank and Northwestern Bank and Trust before devoting herself to raising her family. Later in life, she worked at Julie’s Craft Corner and Cake, Candy, and Wedding Supply Company where she was able to share her love of baking, candy making, and cake decorating with customers.

Survivors include her children, Tim (Connie) of Becker, Toni (Randy) Hammond and Janelle (special friend Mark) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Joe, Jeremy, James, Victoria, and Chris; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kevin; granddaughter, Jessica; and daughter-in-law, Cindy.

Special thank you to the caregivers from Comfort Keepers who took such special care of her in recent years due to complications from dementia.