Lois Marie Plante, 78, Fort Ripley

January 13, 1946 - September 29, 2024

Lois Plante, 78 year old resident of Fort Ripley, passed away on Sunday, September 29 at her home surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Lois Marie Fuhrman was born on January 13, 1946 in Brainerd, MN to the late Otto and Anna Marie (Preiner) Fuhrman. She grew up in Lastrup, and she attended and graduated from St. Francis in Little Falls. Lois attended one year of beauty school. She was united in marriage to David Plante on October 16, 1971 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd, MN. The couple made their home in Fort Ripley, MN. Lois worked at K-Mart and Fleet Farm throughout her life. She was a homemaker raising the couple’s three children, Anna, Becky, and Shauna. Lois enjoyed going to the casino, baking, playing cards, spending time with friends, doting on her grandchildren, and going to garage sales. She was a member of the St. Anne's Christian Mothers and also taught C.C.D.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dave Plante of Fort Ripley; daughters, Anna (Paul) Stout of Fort Ripley, Becky (Doug) Coffelt of Little Falls and Shauna Plante of Fort Ripley; sister, Eleanor O'Donnell of South St. Paul; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Charles, Bernadette, Dorine, Beatrice, Edith, Lila, Joseph, Tresa, Charles; brother-in-law, Larry Plante and sisters-in-law, Laree Pickar and Bernice Plante.

The family would like to make a special thank you to all of the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the loving, compassionate care they treated Lois with.