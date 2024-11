Lois M. Holmes, 82, Princeton

November 9, 1942 - November 27, 2024

attachment-Lois Holmes loading...

Lois M. Holmes, age 82 of Princeton, MN, passed away on November 27, 2024, at the Elim Meadows Health Care Center in Milaca. A private graveside service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Lois Marie was born to Floyd and Gerda (Frey) Thayer on November 9, 1942, in Belvidere, IL. After attending some college, she worked as direct support staff for the Development Achievement Centers in Princeton and Milaca. Lois married David Holmes on November 9, 1979, in Minneapolis. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping and campfires, and gardening. Family was very important to Lois, and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Lois is survived by her children, Vicki Greenlun of Princeton, Craig Shaver of Zimmerman, Scott (Debbie) Shaver of Zimmerman, and DeAnna (Jason) Stock of Princeton; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, James (Joan) Thayer of Robbinsdale; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, David in 2019.