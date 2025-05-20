Lloyd Jerome Gohman, 73, St. Cloud

June 7, 1951 - May 15, 2025

Lloyd Jerome Gohman, a lifelong farmer and cherished member of the St. Cloud community, passed away on May 15, 2025, at the age of 73 at St. Cloud Hospital. Born on June 7, 1951, in St. Cloud, Lloyd dedicated his life to working on the family farm alongside his beloved brother, Leroy.

Lloyd's unwavering commitment to agriculture and the values instilled in him during his upbringing shaped his character and contributions to both family and community. His work on the farm was not just a profession; it was a way of life that connected him deeply to his roots and the land he loved. As a farmer, he embodied resilience and dedication, qualities that defined his years of labor.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Valeria (Koenig) Gohman, who provided him with a strong foundation of love and hard work that guided him throughout his life. He is survived by his dear brother, Leroy Gohman, who shares fond memories of their time on the farm.

Remembered for his strong work ethic, Lloyd made a lasting impact on those around him. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of his family and friends, as well as in the fields he tended with great care and devotion. Lloyd will be missed dearly by all who were privileged to know him.