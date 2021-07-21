Live In This Luxury Garage On Brainerd International Raceway

This might actually be the first garage that I've seen that I'd actually want to live in. There's a luxury garage for sale on Brainerd International Raceway that's a MUST see.

The home at 5417 Trackview Road in Brainerd isn't just any garage. It's got 4,200 square feet of finished space with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and of course a huge motor sports garage you can see from almost every room in the home.

The garage is the focal point of the house [if you can even call it that]. This is a car lover's dream home. It's got a 4 stall garage with a lift that'll hold up 2 additional vehicles. The space is completely finished with all of the modern touches. You'll notice shiny floors and so much natural light. Your cars will look amazing in this space.

Inside, you'll find a full kitchen, wet bar, family room, laundry area and more. There's not a whole lot more you'll need.

Outside there's a huge deck with a great view of BIR. There's also a 3rd story observation deck for you to enjoy with your friends and family. It also comes with an elevator so it's accessible for everyone.

The other neat thing about this home is, the owner gets a few perks from BIR. The raceway will give two passes to the homeowner, good toward all BIR sanctioned events including the NHRA Nationals as part of their 'good neighbor' pass.

Alright, you're sold on it...so, how much does this place cost. Well, it's on the market for $999,999. For those reasons, I'm out. However, if this is totally in your budget, you can reach out to the listing agent, Alyssa Sharpe with Re/Max Lakes Area Realty.

In the meantime, checkout these awesome photos from inside what we're going as 'Minnesota's Most Epic Garage'.

Car Lover's Dream Home On BIR