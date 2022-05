August 3, 1937 – April 24, 2022

Services celebrating the life of Linus T. Vos will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Saint Anthony, Minnesota, right outside of Albany. A visitation will be held after 9:00 AM on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.