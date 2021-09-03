Linda M. Rakotz, 67, Albany

May 14, 1954 – August 31, 2021

Private services have been planned for Linda M. Rakotz, age 67, of Albany. Linda died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Linda was born May 14, 1954, in Sauk Centre to Andrew and Barbara (Heinen) Waltzing. She graduated high school and married Alois “Al” Rakotz. The couple farmed together north of Albany. Linda enjoyed playing cards and games. She especially liked word search, scrabble, and bingo with her friends. Linda also enjoyed driving around and touring the countryside. She had a love of flowers and being by the lake. One of her greatest pleasures was spending time with her grandchildren. Linda was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Linda is survived by her husband, Al, Albany; her children, Jeff Rakotz, Albany, and Joan (Jim) Klaphake, Albany; her grandchildren, Cassie Bolz, and Hanna and Luke Klaphake; her sisters, Sue Ertl, Avon, Kathy Haney, Fargo, and her brother, David (Mary Kay) Walzing, St. Rosa.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Ralph Ertl.