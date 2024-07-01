Linda Lee Day, 56, Upsala

September 25, 1967 - June 12, 2024

standardLinda Lee Day, age 56 of Upsala passed away on June 12, 2024 while white-water rafting the Kicking Horse River in British Columbia, Canada. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Living Hope Church in Little Falls with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, July 20 at the church.

Linda was born September 25, 1967 to Bernard “Bunny” and Kay (Hoff) Day in Stillwater, Minnesota. She grew up in Lake Elmo with her siblings Lori, Kevin, and Lisa and graduated from Stillwater High School. She studied youth ministry at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul where she made lifelong friends in Party Quad 9. After graduating in 1992 she moved to Upsala, MN and began working as Program Director at Camp Lebanon where she mentored numerous young adults and touched many lives. During this time, she also served her community on the Upsala First Response team which opened up another career in emergency medicine. Linda became an EMT and then paramedic with Gold Cross (Mayo) serving in the St. Cloud and Little Falls areas. After an injury ended her paramedic career Linda—never one to sit and sulk—combined her gift of being a calm voice in the storm and servant’s heart and joined the Morrison County Sheriff’s office as a full-time 911 dispatcher. No matter what Linda did or where she worked, she brought her sense of humor and adventure. When she wasn’t working, she was often still thinking of others while she quilted and made baby blankets and homemade gifts for friends and coworkers. Always up for a party or celebration, Linda also remembered everyone’s favorite birthday treat and would bake it for that special person. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially if it involved being on the water, playing games, hiking, traveling, scuba diving, camping, and attending concerts. In her lifetime Linda traveled to over thirty countries on five different continents. She loved the ocean, the Minnesota North Shore (especially those fall colors and hikes), and anything to do with being outside in the summer time. She would say she didn’t have a “talent” beyond her handwriting, but her creativity in coming up with camp themes, the way she always brought the fun wherever she went says otherwise. Her sense of humor and sarcasm will be missed, especially when she laughed so hard, she would snort. One of her greatest joys was to spoil her nieces and nephews (biological and adopted alike) and take them on “bentures.” The spoiling carried over to her furry companions Lola and Rory Lu too.

Left to cherish Linda’s memory are her many friends and family especially sisters Lisa Day and Lori Day (Benny Robertson), brother Kevin (Jackie) Day; nieces and nephews Brittany (Tyler) Sabby, Alexandra (Jalen) Timm, Raelin Robertson, Mitchel Day, Hunter Robertson, Jacob Day; great nieces and nephews Kaleb, Kingston, Wesley, Kentlee, and Clayton; aunts and uncles Richard (Cheryl) Hoff, Richard (Pam) Day, Joanie Day; and many beloved cousins.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bunny & Kay, uncles John (Eva Mae) Day, Robert (Barbara) Day, Jerome Day, and aunts Sister Mary Jeroma Day, and Margaret (Tony) Schmidt.

Live like Linda. Love like Linda.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

