Linda Cigelske, 75, Avon

October 11, 1947 - December 7, 2022

The service for Linda Cigelske will be on Monday, December 12 at 1 pm at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.,840 Lake Ave., Albany with visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 pm also at the church. Burial at Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery, Albany. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Linda was born on October 11, 1947, in Minneapolis to Harold and Amanda (Klein) Wren. She graduated from Richfield High School, Richfield. She married Delroy Cigelske on May 14, 1966, at Holy Cross Church, St. Cloud. Linda was a homemaker for many years, and she also worked at the St. Cloud Hospital. Linda enjoyed being outdoors, working in her yard, and enjoyed gardening her flowers. She also loved to dance. She was a very independent woman, preferring to do her own work.

Linda is survived by her children, Kim (Jeff) Winkels of Richmond, and Mike (Barb Palzewicz) Cigelske of Avon; grandchildren, Deanna Winkels and Courtney (Doug) Shimmins; 3 great-grandchildren, Grayson, Penny and Griffin; brother, Harold (Karen) Wren of Bloomington.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Delroy, grandson, Shawn Winkels, and sisters, Marilyn, and Cathy.