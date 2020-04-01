Linda B. Johnson, 63, Princeton

August 10, 1931 - March 30, 2020

Memorial services will be held at a later date for Linda B. Johnson, 63, who passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, March 27, 2020. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton, MN.

Linda was born to Earl and Carol (Leider) Brooks on January 19, 1957, in Princeton, MN. Linda graduated from Princeton High School in 1975 and attended Anoka Ramsey Community College for two years.

In 1979, Linda met Walter “Joe” Johnson, Jr. They fell in love and married on September 26, 1981, at Christ Our Light Church, Princeton. Currently Linda was working at Community Living Options as an Administrative Assistant and was a caregiver to her grandchildren.

Linda loved life and the people in her life. She was known for not just her cooking and sweet treats, but for decorating her home like no other during any holiday. To her, birthdays were extra special and she would spend hours looking for the right Hallmark card for everyone on her list. She was a great listener, gave advice freely and had the ability to talk to anyone.

Linda took joy in the simple things in life. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and treasured her faith. Through all life’s challenges, she always carried herself with a quiet grace and a smile that could brighten any room. Known as Ninna to her grandchildren, who she “loved to the moon and back”. Linda meant so much to so many, she will be truly missed.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Alissa (Josh) Lundberg of Zimmerman and son Daryl of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Ryder, Aria, and Riggston Lundberg; father, Earl Brooks of Princeton; brother, Steve Brooks of Isanti; sisters, Monica (Mike) Engbrecht of Princeton and Wanda Lindsey of Hurst, Texas; brother-in-law, Daniel (Melissa) Johnson of Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Deborah Gorman of Phoenix, AZ; and beloved family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; mother, Carol; brother, Roger; and grandson, Austin Lundberg.