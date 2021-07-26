Life Sentence For Man Charged With Daughter’s Death in Austin

Get our free mobile app

Milwaukee, WI (KROC-AM News) - The Wisconsin man accused of killing his two-year-old daughter in an Austin motel today was given a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering the child's mother.

37-year-old Dariaz Higgins today appeared before a judge in Milwaukee using a remote video connection from jail to learn his fate for the shooting death of 24-year-old Sierra Robinson in Milwaukee in 2019 that resulted in his conviction on a first-degree murder charge. He also pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge for shooting and wounding a 4-year-old girl who had accompanied Robinson while she traveled to Milwaukee from Las Vegas in hopes of obtaining custody of Noelani Robinson from Higgins.

Noelani Robinson-photo from Milwaukee PD

Prosecutors say Higgins had killed his daughter in southern Minnesota several days before the shootings in Milwaukee. He currently faces a second-degree murder charge in Mower County that alleges he caused the death of his daughter through blunt force injuries to her head. The body of little Noelani was found by a passerby along Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie in March 2019.

News Update: Felony Assault Charge Pending From Rochester Road Rage Incident