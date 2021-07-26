Life Sentence For Man Charged With Daughter’s Death in Austin
Milwaukee, WI (KROC-AM News) - The Wisconsin man accused of killing his two-year-old daughter in an Austin motel today was given a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering the child's mother.
37-year-old Dariaz Higgins today appeared before a judge in Milwaukee using a remote video connection from jail to learn his fate for the shooting death of 24-year-old Sierra Robinson in Milwaukee in 2019 that resulted in his conviction on a first-degree murder charge. He also pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge for shooting and wounding a 4-year-old girl who had accompanied Robinson while she traveled to Milwaukee from Las Vegas in hopes of obtaining custody of Noelani Robinson from Higgins.
Prosecutors say Higgins had killed his daughter in southern Minnesota several days before the shootings in Milwaukee. He currently faces a second-degree murder charge in Mower County that alleges he caused the death of his daughter through blunt force injuries to her head. The body of little Noelani was found by a passerby along Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie in March 2019.
News Update: Felony Assault Charge Pending From Rochester Road Rage Incident