Library System Raises Nearly $105,000 With Year-End Fundraiser

UNDATED -- The numbers are in for the Great River Regional Library’s 2020 Year-End Campaign.

This year the annual October to January fundraising effort brought in nearly $105,000, way succeeding the set goal of $47,500.

Despite closures due to COVID-19, the library system remained an active, accessible, and relevant resource by getting creative. The 32 libraries in six central Minnesota counties provided curbside and virtual offerings before reopening for grab-and-go service.

The money raised will fund collections, communication, and programming across the library system.

