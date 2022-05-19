Lewis R. Stark, 80, St. Cloud

February 12, 1942 - May 18, 2022

attachment-Lewis Stark loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township for Lewis “Lewie” R. Stark, age 80, who passed away peacefully Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lewis was born February 12, 1942 in St. Cloud to Charles & Nora (Secord) Stark the youngest of five children. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School. Following high school he served in the United States National Guard. He married Janet Barthelemy on May 29, 1965 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He worked as a cabinet maker, home builder and farmed for many years. He operated a Gold N Plump chicken barn since 1985. Lewis was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he was a former Lector, Eucharistic Minister, choir member, and served on the Parish Council. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Marty Council 3603 of Foley. Lewie was a 4-H Leader and served on the Benton County Fair Board/Agriculture Society and Haven Township Board for many years. He enjoyed board games, cards, gardening, tending to his bird feeders and watching the birds. He also enjoyed traveling especially trips to the North Shore and Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Janet of St. Cloud; daughter and son, Greta (Chad) Stark-Kraker of Clear Lake and Nathan (Shanna) Stark of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Christian, Alexandra, and Lauryn Stark, Cole, Alexa, and Skylar Kraker; sister, Doris Morris of Glenwood; and brother, Charles “Chuck” Stark of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Stark; sister, Shirley Feddema; sister-in-law, Janet “Jean” Stark; and brother-in-law, John “Jack” Morris.