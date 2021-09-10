Leslie A. Marquardt, 67, St. Cloud, formerly Foley

December 31, 1953 - September 5, 2021

Leslie A. Marquardt, age 67, of St. Cloud, formerly Foley passed away peacefully at his home on September 5th, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Celebration of life will take place at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 16, 2021, at New Life Christian Center Foley. There will be visitation one hour before the service at the church. Service with dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Leslie A. Marquardt was born December 31, 1953, In Rockford, IL to Delores (Stanley) and Ervin Marquardt. Leslie was married on March 28, 1992, to Susan Ziwicki. Leslie enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing softball, bowling and horse shoes also recycling metals. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Leslie is survived by his wife of 29 years Susan; children, Scott (Brooke) Ziwicki, Chad (Wendy) Ziwicki, Melissa Ziwicki and Sara (Arnold III) Utz; 13 grandchildren; brothers and sisters; Dennis (Betsy) Marquardt, Connie Pouliot, John Meyer, Judy (Perry) Potvin, and Wayne (Billie Jo) Meyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Bayley.