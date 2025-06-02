LeRoy P. Kalla, 91, Waite Park

May 3, 1934 – May 30, 2025

attachment-LeRoy Kalla loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday June 5, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for LeRoy P. Kalla age 91 of Waite Park. LeRoy passed away at home on May 30, 2025. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

LeRoy was born May 3, 1934 in Waite Park, MN to Joseph and Susan (Dufner) Kalla. He graduated from Cathedral High School. He married Loretta Sadoski and she passed away in 1961. He married Betty Nelson on February 19, 1966 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked most of his life at the St. Cloud Reformatory, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1400 and St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the country and would deliver buses for Transit Tech. He also enjoyed wood carving, fishing, camping and would enjoy watching loons and eagles.

LeRoy is survived by his wife Betty, children Gayle (Brian) Adair of Maplewood, Nancy (Steve) Thompson of White Bear Lake, Jeff (Nancy) of Pequot Lakes and Troy of Rice, seven grandchildren: Jessica Thompson, Alyssa Adair, Samantha Thompson, Brandon Adair, Kyler Kalla, Fiona and Adalye Kalla and one great grandson Lincoln Robinson

Preceding LeRoy in death were his parents, first wife Loretta, daughter-in-law Haley, sister Beatrice Pundsack and brothers Claude and Harvey.