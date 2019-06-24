LeRoy “Lee” Kieke, 68, Sauk Rapids

July 19, 1960 - June 19, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for LeRoy “Lee” Kieke, age 68, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Mr. Joseph Kresky will officiate. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with military honors at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

LeRoy “Lee” Nicholas Kieke was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Felix and Esther (Beumer) Kieke on July 19, 1950. Lee served his country in the U.S. Army as a Specialist Fourth Class from 1969 to 1970, serving an extended tour in Vietnam as movements specialist with an Honorable discharge. He worked at the U.S. Post Office for 30 years and retired in 2009. He married Peggy Wipper on August 20, 2006, in Sauk Rapids. Lee was involved at the St. Cloud DVA Hospital, including volunteering in the Hospice Program to comfort veterans. He was involved with many veteran groups such as the Vietnam Veterans of America Post #290, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, Sauk Rapids Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6992, the Waite Park Legion Silver Star Post #428, and the Minnesota Patriot Guard.

His passion was riding his motorcycle any time the weather was nice. He loved fishing and horseshoe pitching in the summertime.

He was happily referred to as “Papa Lee” by all of his grandchildren. Lee’s biggest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren with his loving wife by his side. His love for family and friends was extraordinary and was apparent by his actions and words (his always present smile). His door was always open to visitors. Even during his long battle with pancreatic cancer, he always had a big smile on his face and was willing to help fellow veterans. Throughout his journey, he found great comfort and solace in his dog Bella, who never left his side.

Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Peggy (Wipper) Kieke; brother, Dan Kieke; and his children, Michele Kieke (Mike Wendland), Anne Jacobs (Matt), Mike (Jeanne), and Sara Kieke; stepsons, Mitch (Jen), Rusty (Sarah), and Andy (Beth) Wipper. “Papa Lee” will be greatly missed by his 14 grandchildren. He will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Esther Kieke; siblings, Jerry, Mary Klein, Eileen Boyd-Snee, Harvey; and granddaughter Ashley Wendland.

We wish to thank the Coborn Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Hospital Oncology Department for the excellent care given to Lee.