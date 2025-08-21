November 6, 1936 - August 19, 2025

Foley Funeral Home Foley Funeral Home loading...

Leonard Joseph Schmit was born November 6, 1936 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Christ and Wilhelmine (Kieke) Schmit. He lived in the Foley area all of his life. He was a past member of the National Guard and worked for McGary Brothers Construction, Foley Produce, Wapicada Golf Course and St. Regis Paper Mill until his retirement. He was a member of the United Paper Workers Union International. Leonard was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was member of the Trail Hound and Fox Hound Association; Life Member of the National Rifle Association and the National Arbor Foundation. He was an avid softball player, enjoyed wood working, planting trees and doing taxidermy work and volunteered for the Veterans deer hunt at Fort Ripley. Leonard enjoyed archery hunting and hunted big game in Colorado, Idaho, Fort Ripley the BWCA and School Craft State Park and several trips to Lake of The Woods.. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (David) Keske, Sauk Rapids and Jody (Joe) Henry of Foley and his grandchildren: Chris, Blake (Lindsey) and Korey Keske and Chase Henry as well as brothers and sisters, Rube (Marge); Dennis (Judy); Delphine Goenner; Lilly (Duane) LaVigne; Teresa Kolb, brother-in-law, Fred Goenner, many nieces and nephews and best friends and his and Jody and Shelly's extended family and care givers at ECUMEN of St. Ben's will never be forgotten. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Judy Schmit; sisters, Mary Goenner; Henrietta Lichte; Laura Moeller and brother-in-laws: John Kolb, Jim Goenner and Bert Moeller.