Leonard R. “Len” Gustin, 80, St. Cloud

May 12, 1941 - July 25, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Leonard R. “Len” Gustin, 80, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Len passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Reverend Joseph Herzing and Reverend Thomas Knoblach will con-celebrate. Burial with honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Len was born on May 12, 1941 in Flasher, North Dakota to the late Liberatus and Eva (Schmidt) Gustin. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1961-1965. He married Harriet Ost on July 1, 1967 in Mandan, North Dakota. Len retired from Electrolux in 2000, after 32 years. After retirement, Len worked part time with Spee-Dee Delivery for nine years. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council #7057, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 and the Waite Park American Legion Post #428.

Len enjoyed making sausage, hunting in Wyoming and above all spending time with family “especially his grandsons”.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Harriet; daughters, Becky (Dan) Brandenburg and Lisa Lyons of St. Cloud; grandsons, Titan & Killian Lyons of St. Cloud; sisters, Theresa Bender of Kaiser, OR; Suzanne (Donald) Peterson of Sundance, WY, Florence (Emil) Wingenbach of Bismarck, ND; and brother, Liberatus (Faye) Gustin of Hazen, ND.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Vic, Vince, Larry, George and Pete Gustin; and sisters, Helen Wingenbach and Frances Weisbrich.

Memorials are preferred.