Leona J. Will, 82, St. Cloud

February 14, 1939 - January 23, 2022

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Leona J. Will, age 82, of St. Cloud. Leona passed away January 23 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Robert Harren will preside. Burial will take place at a later date in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Leona was born February 14, 1939 in St. Cloud to Florenz and Philomine (Weitzel) Wilhelm. She married Ronald Will on June 17, 1967 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was employed at Fannie Farmer seasonally and later at Lantz Lenses in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed birds, especially hummingbirds, and gardening and will be remembered for her love of her grandchildren and family.

Leona is survived by her children Kevin Will of Gregory, SD, John Will of St. Cloud, Greg (Sue) Will of St. Cloud, Brian Will of Big Lake, Jim (Jane) Will of Sartell, Danna Will of Faribault and Kurt Will of St. Cloud, 11 grandchildren, brother Richard (Cindy) Wilhelm of Coon Rapids, and her dog Lucky.

Leona is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, granddaughter Brianna Will, siblings Bob Wilhelm, Irene Ring, and John “Sonny” Wilhelm.