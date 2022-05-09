Leo L. Marshik, 91, Pierz/Buckman area

July 27, 1930 - May 5, 2022

attachment-Leo Marshik loading...

Leo L. Marshik, 91 year old resident of Pierz/Buckman area died Thursday, May 5 at the Harmony House in Pierz with his family members around him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 13 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 13 from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church.