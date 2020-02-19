Leo J. Weyer, 79, Sauk Rapids

March 16, 1940 - February 18, 2020

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Leo J. Weyer, age 79, who passed away Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Keith Weise will officiate and burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery in Mayhew Lake at a later date. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Chapel.

Leo was born March 16, 1940 in Le Sauk Township to John & Marcella (Dorr) Weyer. He married Georgia Hackett on June 21, 1997. He lived in St. Cloud before moving to Sauk Rapids in 2011. Leo worked for Landy Meat Packing in St. Cloud. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and playing cards. Leo had a good sense of humor, loved plants, and was proud of his pets.

Survivors include his children, Paul, Mike, Tammy, and Sondra; step-daughter, Diane; sisters and brothers, Lorraine Janson of Foley, Bob (Dolores) Weyer of Sauk Rapids, Mary Jane (Edmund) Kalla of Rockville, Pete Weyer of Swatara, Don (Karol) Weyer of Rice, and Helen (Al) Beckstrom of Sartell; sisters-in-law, Joan Weyer of Sauk Rapids and Anita Weyer of Waite Park; and many nieces and nephews. Leo was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Georgia on May 16, 2011; and brothers, Leonard and Ed.