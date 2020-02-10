LaVonde M. Theisen, 90, Sartell

April 22, 1929 - February 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for LaVonde M. Theisen, age 90 of Sartell who passed away on February 7, 2020 at Country Villa Apartments surrounded by her family. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

LaVonde was born on April 22, 1929 to the late Harold and Pauline (Weis) Fritz in St. Cloud. LaVonde married Alois P. Theisen October 28, 1950. She worked for Volkmuth Printers as a Key Liner for fourteen years and as a sales clerk for Herberger’s. She enjoyed making afghans for the St. Cloud area dialysis patients, bingo and playing cards. LaVonde was the happiest when she was in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Legion of Mary.

LaVonde is survived by her children, Sandie (Mike) Allen of St. Cloud, Jean (Mark) Widman of Pelican Rapids, Kim (Jeff) Winter of Sauk Rapids, Tom (Laura) Theisen of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Jennie (Ben) Weber, Jamey (Michelle) Widman, Jason (Fawn) Widman, Amy (Clint) Wenger, Shawna Winter, Krystle (Jesse) Iverson, Josh (Trish) Theisen, Brandon (Lindsay) Theisen, Tyler Theisen; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Halley, Teagan, Tanner, Brielle, Nolan, Breckin, Kenzington, Jack, Isabelle, Luke, Jadyn, Carson, Austin, Tori; and Brother, Tim (Marilyn) Fritz, Bill (Kathy) Fritz, sisters-in-law, Rosie Fritz, Carol Fritz, Ginny Fritz and Peggy Fritz.

She is preceded in death by her husband Alois 1986, sons; Richard 1954, Terry 1978, one sister; Betty Gelly, four brothers Bob, Ken, David and Tom Fritz.

A Special Thank You to St. Croix Hospice, and Melissa and Keli Jo for the exceptional care given to our mother.