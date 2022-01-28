LaVaine D. Davids, 88, St. Cloud

December 23, 1933 - January 26, 2022

Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Monday January 31, 2022 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, MN for LaVaine Davids, 88 of St. Cloud who died Wednesday peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital with family by her side. The Rev. Jim Green will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Gran Lutheran Cemetery in Barnesville, MN. Visitation will be from 12-2pm Monday church in St. Joseph. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

LaVaine was born December 23, 1933 in Pelican Rapids to Carl & Gladys (Pederson) Brusven. She grew up and graduated from Barnesville High School in the class of 1952. LaVaine married Warner A. Davids on September 1, 1956. She worked as a nurse’s Aid at St. Ansgar Hospital in Moorhead, MN and later she worked as a classroom assistant and playground supervisor for district 742 schools. LaVaine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Pete) Haus, Cindy Davids, Vickie (Steve) Zellner, sisters and brother, JoAnn (Kenneth) Sanders, Charles Brusven, Anita (Leo) Schlinder, Janice (Glen) Guida, Marlys (Earl) Kath, sister-in-law, Sharon Brusven and grandchildren, Dylan & Derek Zellner and Jason (Susan) Haus and great grandson Hayden.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Warner and brother, Arland.