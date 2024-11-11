September 26, 1969 - November 7, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Laura “Beth” Elizabeth Christen, age 55, of Sauk Rapids who passed away Thursday at her home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Beth was born September 26, 1969 in St. Cloud to Dennis & Wanda (Draper) Christen. She lived in Clearwater and Sauk Rapids all of her life and worked as an Administrative Assistant for the St. Cloud Hospital and Clara’s House for over 20 years. She also worked as a transcriptionist for private physicians. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Beth enjoyed crafts, arts, gardening, canning, camping, hunting, trail riding and the outdoors. She was funny with an infectious laugh, caring, loving, nurturing and strong willed. She had a beautiful smile that lit up the room. Her family was very important to her, especially her children. She was a Vikings, Packers and Trump fan. In honor of Beth, please feel free to dress in Vikings, Packers or Trump attire.

Survivors include her son, Connor (Tanya) of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Alexis (Austin Pohl) Hemming of Sauk Rapids; father, Dennis of Sauk Rapids; brothers and sisters, Dennis, Jr. (Jolette) of St. Cloud, Kim (Jeff) Christen-Mattson of Sauk Rapids, Joe (Laurie) of St. Cloud; Mandy (Niles) Vandermay of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, Kelly, Kaitlynn, Gaby, Kalli, Ryan, Spencer, Kaden, Jace and many special cousins, aunts and uncles. She is now united in heaven with her mother, Wanda.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for her children.