Laura Ann (Dingmann) Hengel, 79, Waite Park

May 5, 1941 - December 5, 2020

Laura Ann (Dingmann) Hengel, 79, passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2020 at the Country Manor Nursing Facility in Sartell, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 9, from 4-8 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Funeral will be on Thursday, December 10th at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park with Visitation an hour before. Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Laura was born May 5, 1941 in Jacobs Prairie, MN to Herman and Theresa (Holthaus) Dingmann.

Laura graduated from St Boniface High School in Cold Spring, MN in 1958. She married Peter Frank Hengel on July 29th, 1961. They built their life together and raised five children in Waite Park, MN. From 1970-1975, they owned and operated the Junction Inn Bar located in Waite Park, MN. They made so many lifelong friends during those years.

She held a variety of bookkeeping positions, spending 17 years with St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN retiring in July, 2004.

Laura was active volunteering with the church delivering communion to the home bound and was a member of Christian Mothers, American Legion Auxiliary and Women of the Moose. Some of her favorite past times included playing cards (especially beating Pete in cribbage), cross-word puzzles, bingo, casino trips and MN Twins Baseball (she had a new favorite player every year.) They also enjoyed having a seasonal campsite for over 22 years. She loved to cook and try new dishes. She is best known for her homemade baked beans and had to bring them to every family reunion.

She is survived by her husband Pete, children and their spouses, Pam (Todd) Theisen, Jeff (Karen) Hengel, Denise (Joe) Lunn, Paula (Dean) Kimmes and Lance Hengel. Grandchildren Sara (Drew) Theisen, Tyler (Tasha) Theisen, Joshua Hengel, Justin Hengel, Mitch (Naomi) Kimmes, Megan Hengel and Nate Kimmes. Great-grandchildren Leo and Brady Theisen, and two on the way. Many nieces and nephews. Her beloved cat Mitzy

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Marcus, Tillie Guggenberger, Ralph, Wally, Linus, Clarence and Evelyn.

Laura’s family would like to thank the staff at Country Manor Nursing Facility, Centracare Home Health and Centracare Hospice, for their compassionate care during her illness.