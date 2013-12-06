‘Laughing All The Way’ Brings Holiday Cheer To The Pioneer Place [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Laughing All The Way Four brings a little holiday cheer to the Pioneer Place Theatre this week.

The show is based on holiday specials from the 1970s. The main characters are desperately trying to raise money to keep their television station on the air.

But a sudden turn of events could take the show off the air and end the station for good.

Dan Barth plays the station's drunk engineer named Hank who is responsible for keeping the station's transmitter running. He says the show breaks down the fourth wall and requires the audience to act as the live studio audience in the play.

You'll hear many familiar holiday songs and be asked to interact with the cast. The show runs now through December 22nd.

Tickets are on-sale at the Pioneer Place Box Office.

See a video sneak peek of the show below.