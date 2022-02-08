Larry Lee Falk, 76, St. Cloud

August 12, 1945 - February 6, 2022

There are many ways to pass on from this mortal coil. Larry Falk was fortunate to peacefully slip the surly bonds of earth while resting at home, with his beloved wife Susan and family by his side. He was 76 years old. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Larry was born in Luverne, MN to Amy (Bock) and Lloyd Falk. He spent his early youth attending school in Jasper, MN, playing basketball and working on the family farm. Larry dedicated forty years of his life to Land O’ Lakes as a milk production accountant. There wasn’t a gallon of milk that wasn’t accounted for and he was always quick to decipher the production code on the bottle to let you know where it came from.

Larry’s big smile, big voice, his Donald Duck impression and big heart is no more. But his best attributes, his goodness and graciousness live on in those that are still here to remember him. His wife Susan will carry on his stories. His daughter Tonia (Jay) Hackett of Foley and Sons Michael of Miller South Dakota and Daniel of Forest Lake carry on his name. His grandchildren Charles, Audrey and Calvin Hackett and Charlotte Falk carry on his charm. His many in-laws have been faithful companions and helpers throughout the years. His many friends and neighbors in the Roseville and Saint Cloud areas will surely miss him as well.

Many thanks to the professionals at the Coborn Cancer Center, whose patience with this patient was notable. To the CentraCare Healthcare Specialists whom he loved to engage in banter and small talk, we thank you for making him feel special. And to the caregivers at Talamore Senior Living and Moment’s Hospice, who expertly and carefully alleviated many burdens in his final days - thank you all for showing the compassion that he deserved. In these times when there is so much stress and heartbreak, you never let it show.

Godspeed Larry, we hope there’s a comfy chair, an easy remote to operate, a nice big TV and a candy dish full of Werther’s ready for you when you get settled in. So long Dad.