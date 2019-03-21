Larry D. Radenbaugh, 68, Willmar

August 1, 1950 – March 16, 2019

Larry D. Radenbaugh, age 68, of Willmar, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Private family services were held

Larry Dean Radenbaugh was born on August 1, 1950 in St. James, MN to Roland and LaVonne (Willemssen) Radenbaugh. He graduated from the Belgrade High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1976. Larry worked various jobs in the west metro area over the years including production supervisor at Rocket Reinforced Plastics, Landscape technician at Quality Lawn Care and Vernco maintenance and as a night supervisor and stockperson at the Minnetonka K-Mart. He was always considered to be a person who liked to work, had good work habits, and got along well with co-workers. Larry was a very soft spoken, gentle soul. He was very considerate of others and was always willing to help. Larry loved to hunt, fish, cook, the challenge and success of fixing mechanical devise, spending time with family and winning at farkle. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his mother, LaVonne Radenbaugh of Willmar, Larry is survived by his mother, LaVonne Wachlin of Willmar; sister, Sandra (Donald) Bengston of Pennock; twin sister, Linda (Terry) Thompson of St. Cloud; brother, Kevin (Fern) Radenbaugh of Pine River; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncle and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roland Radenbaugh; step father, Robert Wachlin; and both sets of grandparents, aunt and uncles.