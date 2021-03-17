Larry A. Kelsey, 74, Sauk Rapids

August 22, 1946 - March 10, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Larry A. Kelsey, age 74, who passed away Wednesday at his home. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Larry was born August 22, 1946 in Parsons, KS to Donald & Gwen (Layman) Kelsey. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Larry was raised in Sherburne and moved to Minneapolis where he married Marcelene “Marcy” Schefers on September 25, 1965. Marcy and Larry moved to St. Cloud in 1976 and spent the last 9 years in Sauk Rapids. Larry was a cabinet maker and owned and operated Kelsey Builders & Cabinets for many years, eventually selling the business in 1998. He was an active member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992. Larry enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking, traveling in the RV, wintering in Arizona, and spending time with his family. He had a good sense of humor, was proud to be a veteran, and was proud of his children. Larry was loveable, a hard-worker, very intelligent, and had a strong faith.

Survivors include his wife, Marcy of Sauk Rapids; children, Tanya Jungbauer (Terry Krawiecki) of St. Cloud and Lonny (Trang) Kelsey of Sartell; mother, Gwen Doorenbos of Annandale; siblings, Lori (Robert) Steel of Annandale, Dee Kelsey of Sauk Rapids and Tim (Jodi) Kelsey of Big Lake; and grandchildren, Jacob, Spencer, Kelsey, Brandon, Emiley, Lexie and Adrienne. Larry was preceded in death by his son, Aaron; father, Donald; and brother, Duane.