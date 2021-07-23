Large Fire Damages Albany Business

ALBANY -- Several fire departments helped put out a fire at an Albany business.

Albany Fire Chief Gary Winkels says they responded to Nature's Best Ag Service at 1600 Railroad Avenue at about 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

They found a large amount of smoke coming from the building with flames visible through the roof. The building sustained significant damage.

Everyone was able to get out of the building and there were no injuries to employees or firefighters.

Because of the chemicals at the business, St. Cloud Fire Department's Chemical Assessment Team was called to the scene. It was determined that there was no threat to the public and the hazardous water runoff was contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

