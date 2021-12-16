Kraft Says They’ll Pay You to NOT Make Cheesecake For Christmas

NO CHRISTMAS CHEESECAKE?

How much cream cheese do you end up putting in your shopping cart this time of year? I would say that before doing all of my holiday baking, I make sure to have at least 6 packages of cream cheese. Not just for baking, but for dips and sauces too.

IT'S NOT AN EMPTY SHELF

This year, there's a cream cheese shortage, and Kraft owns Philadelphia Cream Cheese. Instead of turning it into a sad story, they're saying, "It's not an empty shelf. It's a holiday tradition waiting another year. " Instead of making your delicious cheesecake for the holidays this year, why not try making those delicious brownies? Enjoy a cupcake or delicious holiday cookies..anything to fill the cheesecake void in your heart.

YOU BAKE IT...WE'LL BUY IT

Kraft yesterday announced that if you bake it, they'll buy it. They are asking people to limit their use of cream cheese this holiday season and by doing so, they are going to allow a limited number of people to buy or make a different dessert, and they'll give you $20.

HOW TO GET YOUR $20 DIGITAL REWARD

If you would like to get in on this $20 promotion, you can go to this website, spreadthefeeling.com, and it will give you instructions on how you can come back on December 17th at Noon Eastern Standard time, to find out how to qualify for your $20.

You will reserve a spot to claim a spot for a limited dessert reservation, you'll then receive a unique code to purchase any dessert you want between December 17th through December 24th, and then on December 28th, you'll be able to use your unique code to receive a $20 digital reward.

I can think of lots of desserts that will turn out just as delicious without cream cheese; but it's just something I don't want to do. Goodbye Christmas cheesecake...we will meet again next year.

