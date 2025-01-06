WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- Senator Amy Klobuchar says the U-S Capitol will be secure Monday for the certification of the 2024 presidential election.

The Minnesota Democrat tells CNN's "State of the Union" in the years since the January 6th insurrection, officials have upgraded security measures in Washington, D-C. Klobuchar said, "we have, as you note, a new police chief, increased morale, many hundreds of more officers, and we have a plan and a strategy in place."

She also says Capitol police now have better equipment and can more easily call in the National Guard if need be.